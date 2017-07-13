Love Island fans blast Olivia for being ‘cold-hearted’

Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood got on the wrong side of viewers when she ditched boyfriend Chris Hughes and warned him: “Don’t cry again.”

Attwood was branded a “snake” by many viewers after reducing Hughes to tears during a row last week.

But in Wednesday night’s instalment of the ITV2 dating show it seemed their romance was off for good, as she said in the Beach Hut: “I feel like the longer I try and battle with him to get him to be considerate, to get him to be empathetic, it’s bringing out an ugly side to me.”

Speaking to Hughes, she said she wanted to break up permanently and told him not to cry again.

Viewers were seething at Attwood’s “cold-hearted” comments.

One person wrote on Twitter: “I cannot watch @LoveIsland with Olivia still on the show She is making my blood boil – Please get rid!”

Another tweeted: “’Don’t cry again because that’s why we’re in this mess’ we’re not all cold hearted like you Olivia.”

One even joked: “I wish someone would just come running through the bushes and clothesline Olivia into the pool.”

And there was more upset later in the episode when Hughes did break down over the state of his relationship.

“Can’ttttt handle Chris crying,” said one viewer, while another suggested: “Chris is literally breaking my heart.”

