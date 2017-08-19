Love Island couple announce they have split

Love Island couple Georgia Harrison and Sam Gowland have split up, they announced.

The pair met during the ITV2 dating programme but were dumped from the island days before the grand final.

They initially stayed together following the show, but have since split up according to Harrison, who implied one girl was not enough for Gowland.

She posted on Twitter: “Would like to confirm that myself and sam are no longer together. Unfortunately for some men one girl isn’t always enough.”

However she later clarified the remarks, writing: “I’m not saying @SamGowland123 cheated… that’s not the case our relationship pretty much broke down a couple of weeks ago now.”

“But following on from his social media posts last night I felt it’s best to announce we are both single,” she added.

Gowland posted a similar message, writing they had not been together “for a while”.

He added they were “still mates”.
