Love Island champion Cetinay hints at Stormzy plans

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay has hinted that he has big plans with grime star Stormzy.

The dating show’s champion – known for rapping with fellow contestant Chris Hughes during his stay in the villa – got in touch with the musician after the ITV2 series ended.

Stormzy (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Quizzed about it by presenter Caroline Flack on the Love Island reunion show, Cetinay teased that there was “something happening” with the rapper.

“There’s definitely something going on,” he said.

Kem gives us a quick update on a future @Stormzy1 collab #LoveIslandReunion pic.twitter.com/wgDE1lB7FM — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 30, 2017

Cetinay had approached Stormzy after he left Love Island, writing on Twitter: “Yo my g @Stormzy1 what you saying…track soon come.”

The star responded: “Oiiiiii MAN LIKE KEMMMMMMM don’t gas me. The legend is home.”

Yo my g @Stormzy1 what you saying...track soon come👀 — Kem (@KemCetinay) July 25, 2017

Cetinay then tweeted: “My absolute guyyyyyyyy, seriously though come round mine asap clip abit of food, catch-up then get to writing.. Bars at the ready.”

Stormzy, who is currently on tour in Australia, wrote: “Bro as soon as I’m back from Aus I’m coming to link you straight away serious.”