Love Island challenge lands couples in hot water

The Love Island contestants will find out if they can guess what their partner is thinking in tonight's episode.

The game will test how well the islanders know the person they are coupled up with, and if they are correct they will avoid being dunked in a pool.

The girls keep their answers hidden (ITV)

In the challenge, the girls will be asked a series of questions and write their answers on a board before their partner guesses what they have written.

In footage that will air on Sunday evening, Jamie Jewitt will correctly guess that Camilla Thurlow considers his most annoying quality to be that he is too good at everything.

Jamie Jewitt (ITV)

Returning contestant Mike Thalassitis will correctly guess that Tyla Carr thinks his best quality is that he is caring.

However, newly reunited couple Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood face an obstacle when Hughes has to guess the one thing in life Attwood hopes to achieve.

Chris Hughes (ITV)

While he guesses she hopes to have a family, Attwood writes she wishes to be rich.

His incorrect guess leads to him being dunked in the pool and confessing that this has made him concerned for their future.

Hughes takes a plunge (ITV)

He tells friend Kem Cetinay: “I’m a family guy and I come from a proper family so it’s always my dream to have a family and settle down and have kids and a nice house.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.