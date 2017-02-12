Love is in the air for tonight's Dancing With The Stars Valentine's special

Valentine's Day is just a few days away, but that's not going to stop the contestants of this week's Dancing With The Stars from getting all loved up.

The duos will be taking to the dance floor this week with their best romantic routines in an effort to make the judges show them some love.

Eight couples are left standing in the competition after the departure of Dr Eva Orsmond and her partner Sean Smullen last Sunday.

Opening the show with a foxtrot, to the tune of 'Something Stupid' by Frank and Nancy Sinatra is Teresa Mannion and John Nolan.

GAA star Aidan O'Mahony is out to impress with a tango to the Phil Collins classic 'Easy Lover'.

Meatloaf and Cher will make a contribution tonight with Aoibhin Garrihy and her partner Vitali Kozmin jiving out to 'Dead Ringer for Love'.

Foxtrots will be the dance of the evening with Dayl Cronin and Ksenia Zsikhotska putting their best foot forward to 'Marvin Gaye' by Charlie Puth, and Meghan Trainor.

Denise McCormack and her partner Ryan McShane will be performing their American Smooth to ‘Anything Goes’ by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

Des Bishop is back with Giula Dotta and their Paso Doble will be danced to ‘When Love Comes to Town’ by U2 feat. B.B. King.

Des Cahill got his first seven of the series on Sunday night and he will be cha cha cha’ing with Karen Byrne to ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ by Elton John and Kiki Dee.

Katherine Lynch and Kai Widdrington are also hoping to up their score this week with a quickstep routine to ‘You’re the One that I Want’ by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

Meanwhile, the pro dancers are busy practising their routine to the current 50 Shades Darker soundtrack hit ‘I Don’t Want to Live Forever’ by Zayn and Taylor Swift.