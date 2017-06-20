Love Blind Date? You could be part of the audience
Blind Date is coming back to our screens on TV3 this autumn with Al Porter playing cupid.
TV3 are offering the chance to be part of the live show audience for Blind Date as filming begins this summer in The Helix, Dublin.
Tickets for the audience are complimentary and allocation will be on a first come first served basis.
A maximum of five tickets per person is allowed, so you can bring you mates.
Audience members must be aged 18 or over and be available on the following dates:
SHOW 1: Tuesday 11th July at 3pm
SHOW 2: Wednesday 12th July at 1pm
SHOW 3: Wednesday 12th July at 3.30pm
SHOW 4: Wednesday 12th July at 6.30pm
SHOW 5: Thursday 13th July at 1pm
SHOW 6: Thursday 13th July at 3.30pm
SHOW 7: Thursday 13th July 6.30pm
SHOW 8: Friday 14th July at 1pm
SHOW 9: Friday 14th July at 3.30pm
SHOW 10: Friday 14th July at 6.30pm
You can apply here.
