Love Actually reunion on the cards in trailer for Comic Relief sequel

The first trailer for the Love Actually sequel has been unveiled, showing actor Andrew Lincoln back on the doorstep with his famous cards.

Lovestruck Mark confessed his feelings for his friend’s wife Juliet (Keira Knightley) on a message written on cards in the heart-warming 2003 movie.

Now he is back with more placards in a brief teaser for the 10-minute follow–up being produced for Comic Relief.

Andrew Lincoln has got a very special #RedNoseDayActually message for you https://t.co/1nxY0785AP — Red Nose Day (@rednoseday) March 13, 2017

This time he is not professing his love for Juliet, but giving details of when the segment will air.

The cards say: “Hello, I just wanted to ask, without hope or agenda (and just because it’s nearly Red Nose Day) that you’ll join us for a very special reunion called Red Nose Day Actually on Friday 24th March BBC One…

“Actually.”

In the film, Mark falls for Juliet as she is marrying his best friend Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor).

He turns up on her doorstep one night to tell her how he feels and wins a kiss, before Juliet dashes back to her husband.

Fans have been keen to find out how things have turned out for the trio 13 years later.

Keira Knightley (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Several of the stars from the festive film will reprise their roles, including Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Colin Firth and Rowan Atkinson.

Emma Thompson recently said it would be “too sad and too soon” after the death of her co-star Alan Rickman for her to take part.