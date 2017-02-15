Love Actually cast reunite for Comic Relief sequel

Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson and Bill Nighy have reunited for a Love Actually sequel in aid of Comic Relief.

Filming has begun on the 10-minute movie, which will catch up with the characters 14 years on from when their paths crossed in the festive family film.

Colin Firth, Rowan Atkinson, Martine McCutcheon and Marcus Brigstocke are also among the line-up set to reprise their roles.

Written by the original 2003 film’s creator Richard Curtis, the finished short will be broadcast during BBC One’s live Red Nose Day 2017 programme on March 24.

An experienced writer of Comic Relief specials, Richard said it would be a “nostalgic moment” for the old cast, but admitted that he was most interested to see who had aged the most gracefully.

“I guess that’s the big question… or is it so obviously Liam?” he said.

The festive film first came to screens in 2003 (Ian West/PA)

“Over the years I’ve enjoyed doing Red Nose Day specials of TV things I’ve worked on – Blackadder, The Vicar Of Dibley and Mr Bean – it seemed like a fun idea this year to do a special sketch based one of my films.

“I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to.

“We hope to make something that’ll be fun – very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day – and which we hope will help bring lots of viewers and cash to the Red Nose Day shows.”

OMActuallyG! Richard Curtis to begin filming star studded sequel for #RedNoseDay. Watch this space! — Red Nose Day (@rednoseday) February 15, 2017

As well as the traditional television show, comedy gigs will be arranged around the country in support of Red Nose Day and a series of sketches will be launched on the Comic Relief YouTube channel.

Now in its third year, Red Nose Day 2017 US will take place on May 25 and will be broadcast on NBC.