Louise Redknapp's winter sun holiday snaps will give you all the life goals

It’s a long and exhausting couple of months if you manage to make it to the Strictly final, so it’s no surprise that Louise Redknapp has been making the most of a well-earned break.

Enviably eschewing a cold and drizzly start to the new year in the UK, she has been holidaying in Barbados with her husband, former England footballer, Jamie, 43, and two boys – Charley, 12, and Beau, eight.

And it looks like those dance classes paid off in more ways than ones, judging from her Instagram pictures…

Can't beat a bit of winter sun #holidays #fun #sun 💙✌🏼️

As they wrap up their post-Christmas jaunt, Louise, 42, has been using the social media site to update her fans on how she has been spending the quality time with her boys.

When did my boys get so big 🙈 x

It's all about how many headers you can do in the pool #comeonbeau #nottakingpart 💙

The boys 💙 chaz is nearly as big jamie #sun #holiday #familytime x

Not that we’re jealous, at all…
