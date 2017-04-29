Louise Redknapp denies marriage is in trouble

Strictly Come Dancing star Louise Redknapp has denied that her marriage is in trouble.

Ex-footballer Jamie Redknapp, 43, and the former Eternal singer, 42, who reached the final of last year’s Strictly, were said to be fighting to save their relationship.

The Redknapps (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

The Sun said that the couple were “determined” to stop their marriage of 18 years fall victim to the so-called Strictly “curse”, which has seen a host of celebrity contestants spilt from their partners while competing on or following their appearance on the BBC1 show.

But a spokesperson for the couple told the Press Association: “Rumours of separation are completely untrue.

“Louise and Jamie are looking forward to a nice weekend celebrating.”

Louise and Jamie Redknapp (Ian West/PA)

The couple, who have been pictured leaving a restaurant together on Friday evening, are celebrating Jamie’s mother Sandra’s 70th birthday.

Ex-pop star Louise lost out on the glitterball trophy to presenter Ore Oduba last year.

While competing on Strictly, Louise said her husband was a fan.

Louise Redknapp and Kevin Clifton reached the Strictly final (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I thought it was going to be so not up his street.

“I can’t get rid of him,” she joked. “He comes every Saturday, he’s in the front row. He’s in the training room and I wasn’t expecting that.”

Contestants who have split from their partners include Countdown’s Rachel Riley, X Factor presenter Caroline Flack and rugby player Ben Cohen, who is now in a relationship with former Strictly pro dancer Kristina Rihanoff.