Louise Minchin has to step out as she falls ill on BBC Breakfast

BBC Breakfast viewers were left concerned for Louise Minchin when the presenter suddenly disappeared mid-broadcast.

She was presenting alongside Dan Walker when she became ill, and had to be quickly replaced by Sally Nugent.

A tweet from the BBC Breakfast account said Louise was “not feeling very well”.

Super-sub! @louiseminchin is not feeling very well so @sallynugent has joined @mrdanwalker on the sofa. — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) February 1, 2017

Worried viewers were quick to send get well messages to the presenter.

Many also congratulated Sally for doing such a good job at short notice.

Sally Nugent (Ian West/PA)

@louiseminchin I blinked & you were gone.hope you're ok xxx — julie preston (@elmoljesfinjac) February 1, 2017

@louiseminchin hope it's nothing serious, get well soon — jimmylines69 (@jimmylines69) February 1, 2017

@mrdanwalker The mystery of the disappearing Louise Minchin.She was there at 7.20 but gone by 7.40 while breakfast prepared.Get well soon,L! — Nigel McDaniel (@nigelmcd11) February 1, 2017

@sallynugent Hi Sally.Well-you are fast becoming the saviour of @BBCBreakfast with standing in for Louise today! Well done you👏 — James Allen (@runnermarathon1) February 1, 2017

Some joked that Dan’s rather lively pink and purple tie might have made Louise feel a bit queasy.

Poor @louiseminchin @BBCBreakfast

It's those ties that @mrdanwalker has been wearing!

Not sure if paracetamol will work!!!!! 🙈 — Mockingbird (@mock_in) February 1, 2017

Get well soon, Louise!