Louis Walsh meets face from his past at X Factor auditions

X Factor judge Louis Walsh has come face to face with a person from his past in a new episode of the singing show.

The manager looked delighted as he was reunited with singer Slavko at the auditions for a place at bootcamp.

As he walked into the room, he told fellow judges Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and Sharon Osbourne: “I know this guy, we met in a far away country.”

Cowell immediately queried: “Why have you gone red?” before Walsh explained: “We met in the Ukraine at the Eurovision, I was there with an artist and Slavko was representing Montenegro.”

The singer said that the pair exchanged numbers and Walsh encouraged him to audition for the show.

Before his performance of End Of Time by Beyonce, during which he flipped his long plaited hair and thrust his pelvis, he said: “Louis is my favourite judge, he is like a spring.

“I am born for showbiz, I want to spread my talents worldwide.”

His rendition prompted Cowell to say: “I can honestly say I’ve never seen or heard anything like that,” while Osbourne told him: “You made me perspire.”

Scherzinger said he was “savage”, adding: “We speak the same language.”

Another contestant hoping to make an impression on the judges during the episode of the show airing on Saturday night is Alisah Bonaobra, who flew from Manila in the Philippines to sing Beyonce’s Listen for the panel.

Alisah Bonaobra (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames TV)

After her performance, she told Cowell: “This X Factor journey is very memorable for me because I dedicate this fight for my family way back in the Philippines. I am only here because of my mother’s friend because they contributed enough money for a plane ticket to audition here.”

Scherzinger was left in tears, saying: “I am crying because I come from very humble beginnings as well.”

Also joining the hopefuls is 24-year-old Spencer Sutherland from Ohio in the US, who travelled abroad for the first time to audition on the show, saying: “It is better than any show we have in America.”

Spencer Sutherland (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/ITV)

He is joined by singing brothers Alex and Leon, who make up group ITG, standing for In The Genetics, and plasterer Matt Linnen, from Southend in Essex.

Make-up artist Scarlett Lee brought with her pictures she drew of Cowell when she was just seven, as she was cheered on by her family, but that did not stop him asking to hear another song after he branded her medley “too annoying”.

Student Rai-Elle, 16, provided a surprise for the panel when her shy introduction morphed into a sassy rendition of Sail by Awolnation, prompting Cowell to say: “You reminded me of having a little canary that bites your hand off.”

Rai-Elle (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/ITV)

Scherzinger reveals during the episode she is on the hunt for a husband, adding: “I want romance this year.”

She seemed somewhat taken with male model Brad Howard, who performed Stevie Wonder’s Lately and asked the judge for her phone number.

Brad Howard (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/ITV)

The X Factor continues on Saturday night on ITV at 8pm.