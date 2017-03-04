Louis Tomlinson's arrest record shows court date

The arrest record for One Direction star Louis Tomlinson shows that he will appear in court later this month.

Louis, 25, was the subject of a citizen’s arrest at a Los Angeles airport on Saturday after an “altercation” with a paparazzi as he returned to the city from a trip to Las Vegas with girlfriend Eleanor Calder.

Louis Tomlinson has been arrested (Ian West/PA)

He was arrested over a charge classed as a “misdemeanour” and the record sheet shows that he is due in LAX Superior Court on March 29.

The arrest record (LA County Sheriff’s Department)

Reports also suggested that Eleanor had got into a row with onlookers as they tried to film the incident.

The documentation shows that bail was set at 20,000 dollars (£16,000), but a source said that Louis did not have to pay it because he was released under “own recognisance”, in which an individual pledges in writing to appear in all court proceedings.