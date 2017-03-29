Louis Tomlinson to hear if he will face charges over 'altercation' with photographer

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson is expected to find out later whether he faces prosecution over an “altercation” with a photographer.

The 25-year-old singer was arrested after the alleged clash at Los Angeles International Airport on March 3, when he was travelling with his girlfriend Eleanor Calder.

Lawyers for Louis said he was “provoked” by the paparazzi, while Eleanor is thought to have argued with onlookers who began filming the row.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office said a decision on whether Louis will be charged remains “under review”.

Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The case is expected to be heard at LAX courthouse on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office said: “The matter is still under review by our office. If no decision is made by (Wednesday), a new court date will be scheduled.”

Louis and Eleanor had been returning to Los Angeles after a holiday in Las Vegas when he allegedly clashed with the photographer, named in reports as Karl Larsen.

An arrest record showed the singer was held under citizen’s arrest and the alleged offence was classed as a misdemeanour.

Louis Tomlinson arrest
The arrest record (LA County Sheriff’s Department)

After the incident, Louis’ lawyer Martin Singer said: “The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis at the airport.

“This is not the first or last time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity.

“While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defence.”

One Direction
Louis with his One Direction bandmates (Joe Giddens/PA)

Bail was set at 20,000 dollars (£16,000) but a source said Louis did not have to pay it as he was released under his own recognisance, in which a person pledges in writing to appear in all court proceedings.

Louis was pictured in Miami over the weekend where he performed at Ultra Music Festival.

The singer, whose mother Johannah died in December after battling leukaemia, is releasing solo material while One Direction are on hiatus.
