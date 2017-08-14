Louis Tomlinson thanks fans for ‘sick’ night at the Teen Choice Awards

Louis Tomlinson has thanked his hordes of worldwide fans after his “sick” performance at this year’s Teen Choice Awards.

The One Direction star took to the stage with Bebe Rexha for a rendition of Back To You at the star-studded Los Angeles event, which also included a performance from Brit singer Rita Ora.

Following the Sunday night show, he tweeted: “Got 1% battery but that was sooooo sick. Gonna put a video message up soon saying thanks, just gonna charge my phone! Love you all.”

He later followed the post with: “Thank you so much again! You’re all amazing.”

The US-based awards show also marked success for Grammy award-winner Ed Sheeran, whose hit track Shape Of You was named best pop song.

Ariana Grande, who hosted the One Love Manchester concert earlier this year, and female group Fifth Harmony each picked up four awards while Miley Cyrus received the Ultimate Choice prize.

Other winners included Guardians Of The Galaxy star Chris Pratt (scifi movie actor), Zendaya (summer movie actress), Bruno Mars (Visionary award) and Maroon 5 (Decade award).

There were also performances from Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson, and French Montana.

After taking over the stage with her track Your Song, Rita Ora Tweeted: “Mood at @TeenChoiceFOX performing YOUR SONG soooooo much fun!!! Thank you for having me everyone!!”