Louis Tomlinson shares photograph of guitar session with baby son

Louis Tomlinson is already making music with his 17-month-old son.

The One Direction heartthrob shared a photograph on Instagram showing him and toddler Freddie looking at an electric guitar together.

Tomlinson, 25, is holding the instrument while little Freddie is playing with the strings.

The singer added a smile emoji to the sweet post.

Fans were delighted to get a peek at Freddie.

One posted: “Louis you and your son are SO. CUTE.”

“Omg louis, ur son looks so adorable. he looks like he may become a singer one day just like you – a singer in the making,” said another.

Tomlinson briefly dated Freddie’s mother, Los Angeles-based stylist Briana Jungwirth, in May 2015.