Louis Tomlinson reveals mother's dying wish was to reconcile with Zayn Malik

Louis Tomlinson has revealed his mother's dying wish was for him to reconcile with Zayn Malik.

The One Direction star said before she died in December, mother Johannah Deakin urged him to resolve any issues with his former bandmate.

The musician, 25, met up with Malik and said it was "nice", describing the Pillowtalk singer as "misunderstood".

He told The Sun: "My mum said 'You've got to get back in contact with Zayn. Life's too f****** short'.

"A mother's intuition is just f****** crazy. It always felt supernatural to me. My mum always knew what I was feeling and what I wanted.

"I can't stand to hold a grudge with anyone. It doesn't sit with me right. If there is any animosity, just clear the air. I met up with him and it was nice.

"I would always see the good in Zayn and also watch him shoot himself in the foot with some of his decisions, but he's just a little misunderstood."

Tomlinson's second solo track, Back To You ft Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals, was released on Friday, which he described as a relief.

He told Radio 1's Breakfast Show: "I've been sat on this song for three months now, maybe longer.

"It feels good, the pressure has been building... I wanna hear what the fans think of it."

Louis pictured with his mother who passed away last year

PA