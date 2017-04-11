Louis Tomlinson not expected to face charges over airport incident

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson is not expected to face charges over an alleged attack on a photographer at an airport, prosecutors have said.

The 25-year-old singer was arrested following the incident at Los Angeles International Airport on March 3, when he was travelling with his girlfriend Eleanor Calder.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office said Louis will be called to a hearing before the authority later this month.

A spokesman said: “Each of the parties will be interviewed regarding the incident and advised of the law and ways to avoid similar incidences in the future.

Louis Tomlinson (Hannah McKay/PA)

“Typically there is no further action taken by our office after the hearing, though we do reserve the right to file charges up to one year from the date of the original incident should additional information or future actions require additional measures.”

The attorney’s office said a letter would be sent to Louis on Tuesday with details of the hearing, which will take place at the end of April.

The case was due to be heard at LAX courthouse on March 29 but the hearing was postponed.

Louis and Eleanor had been returning to Los Angeles after a holiday in Las Vegas when he allegedly clashed with a photographer, named in reports as Karl Larsen.

Louis will face a hearing before the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office (PA)

Lawyers for the singer said he was “provoked” by the paparazzi during the incident, while Eleanor is believed to have argued with onlookers who began filming the row.

An arrest record showed Louis was held under citizen’s arrest and the alleged offence was classed as a misdemeanour.

After the incident, Louis’s lawyer Martin Singer said: “The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis at the airport.

“This is not the first or last time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity.

Louis (right) with his One Direction bandmates (Yui Mok/PA)

“While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defence.”

Bail was set at 20,000 dollars (£16,000) at the time of Louis’s arrest.

A source revealed the singer did not have to pay the amount because he was released under his own recognisance, meaning he had pledged in writing to appear in all court proceedings.