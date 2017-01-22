Louis Tomlinson and Briana post adorable video of baby boy's birthday
Singer Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth have shared an adorable video celebrating their baby son’s first birthday.
Briana took to Instagram to share the mini clip, showing the former One Direction star holding up an almost-walking Freddie as he tried to blow out the single candle on his cake.
And it looks like the lucky birthday boy got two cakes!
While the posts came from Briana’s account, the happy dad, 25, updated his fans on Twitter, thanking them for their kind messages and saying he was having a “special day” with the “birthday boy”.
And the cute was stepped up a notch when Louis’s sister, Phoebe, posted a happy birthday snap of her little nephew in the tub, wishing him an “amazing day little poppet”.
Happy Birthday to the best nephew in the world😎 have an amazing day little poppet🎉🙈👶🏼 pic.twitter.com/uAT5zaf2RL— Phoebe Tomlinson (@phoebeetomlin) January 21, 2017
But it was a bittersweet occasion for Louis and Phoebe’s mother, Johannah Deakin, who last month died of leukaemia.
