Louis Theroux’s addiction documentary was ‘harrowing but brilliant’, say viewers

Louis Theroux reduced viewers to tears with his “harrowing” new programme about drug addiction.

The documentary maker travelled to Huntington, West Virginia, to explore the impact of heroin use as part of Dark States, his new series on drugs, sex trafficking and murder.

The programme saw Theroux spend time with people like Katillia, a long-term heroin user in an abusive relationship, and Alisha, whose newborn baby had to be weaned off drugs.

Viewers were impressed with the “brilliant” show but admitted it was uncomfortable to watch.

“@louistheroux does it again. #DarkStates is heartbreaking but brilliant 10/10 ,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“Terrifying and heartbreaking in equal measure – Louis Theroux’s Heroin Town is another tremendous documentary by the master,” said another.

One person wrote: “I’m glad that @louistheroux is raising awareness on drug abuse & misuse Harrowing piece to watch but still very insightful.”

Some people said they were in tears over the stories in the BBC Two programme.

“Absolutely blown away,” wrote one, urging others to watch the documentary.

“Devastatingly sad, but so artfully made,” the viewer added.

“Louis Theroux documentary had me in tears tonight,” said another.

Theroux investigates sex trafficking in the next instalment of the series, which airs next Sunday at 9pm on BBC Two.