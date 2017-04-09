Louis CK and Kate McKinnon got a serious case of the giggles on SNL last night
09/04/2017 - 13:32:21Back to Showbiz Home
Louis CK was the special guest on Saturday Night Live and as per with guests on the show, he starred in a few sketches.
But there was one sketch that ended up being funny not so much for the content, but for its stars.
Louis, alongside series regular Kate McKinnon, played re-enactors showing what life was like in a 1913 apartment.
But about a minute in, Kate can't hold it together and breaks - as does Louis.
The results are brilliant.
To be fair, we cracked up at Louis' accent too.
Join the conversation - comment here