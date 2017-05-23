Lottie Ryan walks down the aisle in Italy

2FM's Lottie Ryan tied the knot with her long-term partner, Fabio Aprile in Italy yesterday.

The radio presenter stunned in a white gown as she walked down the aisle with her brother, Rex.

A duty traditionally performed by the bride’s father but sadly her late dad and legendary broadcaster, Gerry Ryan passed away in 2010.

PICS: Lottie Ryan marries her childhood sweetheart in Italy

https://t.co/FWYHiNNAaZ pic.twitter.com/qviagTyOjJ — Sunday World (@sundayworld) May 22, 2017

According to the Sunday World, 40+ guests travelled from Ireland to La Machi, the village where Aprile’s family originally hail from.

Due to bad weather, their flight was diverted to Rome’s international airport instead of the regional airport in the town of Ciampino.

Lottie is the eldest of the five children and had her two sisters, Bonnie and Babette acting as her bridesmaids.

The couple were already legally married in Dublin a few weeks ago.