Lottie Ryan reveals she’s married live on air

Lottie Ryan has tied the knot to her longterm boyfriend, Fabio Aprile.

The daughter of RTÉ legend Gerry Ryan, kept the entire ceremony a secret until this morning, when she revealed the news live on 2FM’s Breakfast Republic.

“I’m a wife,” she casually said after host Keith Walshe described the conversation he had with her this morning.

“I came in this morning, you know on a Monday morning you ask, ‘how was the weekend? And she [lottie] says ‘yeah, I got married’,”.

"I'm a dark horse, I'm a sneaky thing so I am," she said before describing the intimate registry office ceremony.

“It was very small, just his family and my family”.

The couple are set to celebrate with a big bash in Italy in the coming weeks.