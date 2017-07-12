Loretta Lynn postpones album as she recovers from stroke

Country music star Loretta Lynn has pushed back her new album as she continues to recover from a stroke.

The 85-year-old singer, best known for hits such as Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind), The Pill and You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man), had a stroke at her home in Tennessee in May.

Lynn said in a statement on her website that she has now returned home after a stay at a rehabilitation facility, but that she is moving her record Wouldn’t It Be Great from its planned August release date.

She said: “Thank you so much for all of your prayers, love, and support. I’m happy to say that I’m at home with my family and getting better by the day! My main focus now is making a full recovery so that I can get back to putting all of me into what I love, sharing my music with all of you.

“My new album, Wouldn’t It Be Great, was originally scheduled to come in August this year. I now want to wait to release it next year because this record is so special for me. It deserves me at my best and I can’t wait to share it.

“I want to thank everyone for hanging in there with me. I am getting stronger every day and can’t wait to get back out there with all of you. I’m just letting everybody know that Willie ain’t dead yet and neither am I, and I can’t wait to see all of you on the road!”