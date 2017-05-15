Loretta Lynn doing 'great' as singer, 85, begins rehabilitation after stroke

Country music star Loretta Lynn is starting rehabilitation after suffering a stroke.

The 85-year-old singer, best known for hits such as Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind), The Pill and You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man) had a stroke at her home in Tennessee a week ago.

A message on her website said she has now been moved to rehabilitation and that she is doing “great”.

Loretta thanks everyone for their prayers love and support. She has moved to rehabilitation and we're happy to report she is doing great! — Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) May 15, 2017

It said: “Loretta wants to thank everybody for their prayers love and support.

“Loretta has been moved from the hospital facility in to rehabilitation and we’re happy to report she is doing great!

“Loretta, who just celebrated her 85th birthday, has been advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating.

“Regrettably, upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed.”

Loretta’s new studio album ‘Wouldn’t It Be Great’ is coming August 18! This stunning new record is comprised entirely of songs written or co-written by Loretta, showcasing her timeless and influential songwriting. A post shared by Loretta Lynn (@lorettalynnofficial) on Apr 13, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

Loretta is expected to make a full recovery.

The star’s new album Wouldn’t It Be Great is due for release on August 18.