Lorde to release first single in two years

Chart star Lorde has announced she is releasing her first single in two years.

The Royals singer, 20, posted a message on Twitter saying that Green Light would be out on Thursday.

Her post followed a string of cryptic messages on social media, which had triggered speculation about new music.

Earlier this week Lorde posted a message on Twitter that said: “u hungry?”

The singer-songwriter from New Zealand, who has not released a studio album since her 2013 debut Pure Heroine, followed it up with a link to a web page called imwaitingforit.com.

Clicking on the link took fans to a video of the star in the back of a car, as the words “3.2.17 NYC” and “3.3.17 NZ” appeared.

Lorde also said she would be unveiling the video for Green Light.
