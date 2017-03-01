Lorde to release first single in two years

Chart star Lorde has announced she is releasing her first single in two years.

The Royals singer, 20, posted a message on Twitter saying that Green Light would be out on Thursday.

Her post followed a string of cryptic messages on social media, which had triggered speculation about new music.

i am so overjoyed to finally announce that my first single, GREEN LIGHT, is coming out tomorrow at 8am nz / 2pm nyc 💚💚💚 — Lorde (@lorde) March 1, 2017

i am so proud of this song. it's very different, and kinda unexpected. it's complex and funny and sad and joyous and it'll make you DANCE — Lorde (@lorde) March 1, 2017

it's the first chapter of a story i'm gonna tell you, the story of the last 2 wild, fluorescent years of my life. this is where we begin — Lorde (@lorde) March 1, 2017

Earlier this week Lorde posted a message on Twitter that said: “u hungry?”

The singer-songwriter from New Zealand, who has not released a studio album since her 2013 debut Pure Heroine, followed it up with a link to a web page called imwaitingforit.com.

u hungry? — Lorde (@lorde) February 27, 2017

Clicking on the link took fans to a video of the star in the back of a car, as the words “3.2.17 NYC” and “3.3.17 NZ” appeared.

Lorde also said she would be unveiling the video for Green Light.