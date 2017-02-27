Lorde teases new music with cryptic social media messages

Lorde has triggered speculation she is about to unveil new music with cryptic messages on social media.

The singer-songwriter from New Zealand, who has not released a studio album since her 2013 debut Pure Heroine, posted a message on Twitter that said: “u hungry?”

u hungry? — Lorde (@lorde) February 27, 2017

Lorde, 20, followed it up with a link to a web page called imwaitingforit.com.

Clicking on the link takes fans to a video of the star in the back of the car, as the words “3.2.17 NYC” and “3.3.17 NZ” appear. The page is entitled M*******A, possibly the name of a record.

The screen then fades to black.

Fans are now hoping that the Royals singer is teasing the follow-up to her album, which topped the charts in several countries and made it to number four in the UK.

One wrote on Twitter: “OMG Lorde is finally coming.”

Another said: “Omg new Lorde album coming, pls tell me this is not a drill.”