Lorde sorry for Taylor Swift 'auto-immune disease' comment

Lorde has apologised after she compared her friendship with Taylor Swift to being pals with someone with an auto-immune disease.

The musician, 20, was asked in an interview with The Guardian what it is like being friends with someone as famous as Taylor.

Taylor Swift and Lorde together at the Oscars

Lorde replied: “It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do.

“There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It’s like having a friend with an auto-immune disease.”

A woman tweeted Lorde saying her comment was “ignorant” and asked how it would affect Selena Gomez, who has auto-immune disease lupus.

didn't mention taylor, but regardless, i fucked up & that was really insensitive. i'm sorry 🌹 — Lorde (@lorde) June 20, 2017

Lorde replied on Monday: “Didn’t mention taylor, but regardless, i fucked up & that was really insensitive. i’m sorry.”