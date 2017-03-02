Lorde reveals David Bowie was inspiration for her second album

Lorde has announced the name of her forthcoming second studio album, saying that the music was inspired by David Bowie.

The 20-year-old Royals singer was championed by the late Bowie and paid tribute to him at last year’s Brit Awards.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1′s Mistajam about the new album, titled Melodrama, she said: “I feel like the whole time spent writing this record, I’ve had (Bowie) in my thoughts, I’ve had him in my heart.

Lorde has a new album coming out (Mark Runnacles/PA)

“It’s hard not to make something and not think, ‘What would David think of this? If I could play it to him, what would he say?’”

Lorde’s new song Green Light, the first to be taken from Melodrama, was released on Thursday and got its debut play on BBC Radio 1 where she explained that it was about a recent heartbreak.

Her first album, Pure Heroine, was released in 2013 and she last put out a single two years ago when she featured on the Disclosure track Magnets in 2015.

She said of making Melodrama: “I needed to just go away, go home to New Zealand, and hang out by myself and figure out what I was going to do next. I knew I couldn’t make the same thing again, and I had to figure out what it was that I wanted to say. And I’m so glad I took that time, because this record is the coolest thing I’ve ever made.”

Lorde continued: “I wrote this album about this crazy year of my life. I partied a lot and I felt all the feelings – and it was all so fluorescent. So I decided to call the album Melodrama.”

Mistajam asked whether she would be heading to Worthy Farm for Glastonbury this summer and she replied: “You know, farms are cool. I love farms. I’m a big fan of farms. So who knows?”

Celebrity fans have shown their support for Green Light.

. @lorde that's a yus kween dance on that @lyft 🚦❗ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 2, 2017

Welp, guess I'm gonna have to dance my face off to this new @lorde tune pretty soon — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) March 1, 2017

A tweet isn't ever going to be enough to help me say how thankful I am for what @Lorde just did for pop music in 2017. You too @jackantonoff — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) March 2, 2017

This person tweeted the reaction of a whole table of Lorde fans all hearing Green Light together for the first time.

Melodrama is due to be released in June.