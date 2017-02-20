Lord Of The Rings actress Liv Tyler linked with Guy Fawkes drama alongside Kit Harington

Lord Of The Rings could meet Game Of Thrones in upcoming BBC drama Gunpowder.

Liv Tyler, who played Arwen the Elf in Peter Jackson’s LOTR trilogy, will star alongside Game Of Thrones actor Kit Harington in the Guy Fawkes drama, according to reports.

It is believed Liv, 39, has agreed to take on a role in the three-part series which will retell the events of November 1605.

(Ian West/PA)

The show has so far only confirmed Kit is involved. The 30-year-old is rumoured to be playing the role of Robert Catesby.

A source told The Sun: “There have been rumours about this project from the middle of last year. The addition of Liv gives the show a real class leading lady.”

Also linked with the drama is Sherlock’s Mark Gatiss.