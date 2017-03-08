Loose Women viewers not happy after show cancelled on International Women's Day

Loose Women fans have hit out at ITV’s “weird” decision to cancel the show on International Women’s Day.

The popular daytime programme has been shifted to allow coverage of the Government’s Budget announcement.

Morning!! We're NOT on TV today because of the budget. But we will be back tomorrow! 😘 pic.twitter.com/CkdXP7eXEu — Loose Women (@loosewomen) March 8, 2017

Fans noted on Twitter the show was being moved on the day marked to celebrate women.

@loosewomen International women's day and they take @loosewomen off bit weird init? — Mark Williams (@markwillo2285) March 8, 2017

It's #InternationalWomensDay and Loose Women isn't on :( — Stephen Leng (@steveleng) March 8, 2017

I am certainly not happy about this at all. @loosewomen cancelled because of the bloody budget as well as being on International Women's Day https://t.co/24ExaeAUv4 — Louisa Thomas (@louisa1976) March 8, 2017

Louisa Thomas said in a post on the site that she was “certainly not happy” about the Budget taking priority.

I'd rather watch @loosewomen than the budget. :( — Natalie [37 Days] 🦄 (@boydie123) March 7, 2017

But another fan said the show being cancelled was “not an outrage”, adding: “Women not having access to sanitary products is. Priorities.”

@loosewomen oh well that's okay because it's happy international day for you see you tomorrow! xxx — Seanie (@seaniequigley94) March 8, 2017

Host Ruth Langsford announced the news to groans from the audience on Tuesday’s programme.

She said: “Just to remind you we’re not here tomorrow because of an ITV News Budget special.

“I’m sorry, but the good news is we are back on Thursday and Gok Wan will be here.”