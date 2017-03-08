Loose Women viewers not happy after show cancelled on International Women's Day

Loose Women fans have hit out at ITV’s “weird” decision to cancel the show on International Women’s Day.

The popular daytime programme has been shifted to allow coverage of the Government’s Budget announcement.

Fans noted on Twitter the show was being moved on the day marked to celebrate women.

Louisa Thomas said in a post on the site that she was “certainly not happy” about the Budget taking priority.

But another fan said the show being cancelled was “not an outrage”, adding: “Women not having access to sanitary products is. Priorities.”

Host Ruth Langsford announced the news to groans from the audience on Tuesday’s programme.

She said: “Just to remind you we’re not here tomorrow because of an ITV News Budget special.

“I’m sorry, but the good news is we are back on Thursday and Gok Wan will be here.”
