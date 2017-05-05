Look who's on The Graham Norton Show tonight

The fifth episode of the 21st series of The Graham Norton Show somehow manages to be as star-studded and entertaining as ever.

Tonight's episode features Hollywood legend Diane Keaton who will be discussing her new movie Hampstead along with Jessica Chastain who stars in Miss Sloane.

Next is Kevin Bacon chatting about his new Amazon series 'I Love Dick' and Michael Fassbender telling Graham about his new movie Alien: Covenant.

The musical element of the show will be Gorillaz and of course there will be another exciting and hilarious installment of The big red chair.

Sounds like a good line-up to us.

The Graham Norton Show is on BBC One at 10.40pm.