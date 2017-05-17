Look back at Taylor Swift's love life as she dates Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift is as famous for her love life as she is for her chart-topping songs.

The US star, 27, – now dating up and coming British actor Joe Alwyn – counts Tom Hiddleston, Harry Styles, DJ Calvin Harris and US singer John Mayer among her former flames.

Taylor Swift (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Her most high-profile romance was with British actor Tom, but their relationship came to a sudden end last year after several public displays of affection.

The Night Manager star, who was ridiculed for wearing a “I heart TS” T-shirt while holidaying with Taylor, has denied the romance was a publicity stunt.

Tom Hiddleston (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Previously, the Shake It Off singer was with Scottish star Calvin for 15 months.

Post break-up, they feuded over the DJ’s song featuring Rihanna, This Is What You Came For.

Calvin Harris (Ian West/PA)

After it was revealed that Taylor penned the song under a pseudonym, Calvin accused his ex-girlfriend of “trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do” adding “hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make me look bad”.

Former One Direction star Harry dated Taylor in 2012.

But Harry split from his girlfriend following a reported bust-up during a romantic holiday in the Caribbean.

Harry Styles (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Harry recently said it was difficult to be in a relationship with Taylor because of the public scrutiny the couple faced.

He told Rolling Stone magazine: “You’re a little bit awkward to begin with. You’re on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure.

“But at the heart of it – I just wanted it to be a normal date.”

Some of Harry’s fans believe his new track Two Ghosts is about Taylor, who is known for pouring her feelings about relationships into her hit songs.