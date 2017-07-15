Longitude revellers encouraged to arrive early after yesterday's long delays

Back to Showbiz Home

Festival goers heading to Longitude are being warned to allow plenty of time for travel and entry into Marlay Park.

Some music fans criticised the crowd management at the venue yesterday, saying that extra security measures resulted in large queues and difficult condiditons.

"My partner held up one teen 15 years old who kept fainting and managed to get her to safety," said one fan who contacted us.

"We actually feared for our lives… [I'm] not sure I will ever be the same again after this experience."

Tonight's headline guest is The Weekend with support from Skepta and Mac Miller.

No backpacks or large bags will be allowed into the arena at Marlay Park and there are no cloakroom facilities.

Met Éireann is warning festival goers to be prepared for warm muggy weather and to wear suncream, as the sunburn index is expected to be high with temperatures set to reach around 24 degrees.

Following a successful first day with performances from Stormzy, Picture this and Dua Lipa Day two is sure to entertain the 35,000 strong crowd across the arena's four stages.

Tonight's headline act The Weekend will be supported by 2016 Mercury Music Prize winner Skepta.

Gates open at 1.30pm and fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid delays.
KEYWORDS: Longitude

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz