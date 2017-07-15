Longitude revellers encouraged to arrive early after yesterday's long delays

Festival goers heading to Longitude are being warned to allow plenty of time for travel and entry into Marlay Park.

Some music fans criticised the crowd management at the venue yesterday, saying that extra security measures resulted in large queues and difficult condiditons.

Just out from longitude. Queues this afternoon were disgraceful and put several people in danger! — Emma Cashman (@madaemz) July 14, 2017

@longitude lads get the queue at the entrance sorted, WAY to packed and groups pushing and 3 people fainted in the space of 10 mins. — Emma Mulligan (@Boyler1976) July 14, 2017

"My partner held up one teen 15 years old who kept fainting and managed to get her to safety," said one fan who contacted us.

"We actually feared for our lives… [I'm] not sure I will ever be the same again after this experience."

Tonight's headline guest is The Weekend with support from Skepta and Mac Miller.

No backpacks or large bags will be allowed into the arena at Marlay Park and there are no cloakroom facilities.

Please note that large bags/backpacks will not be allowed in to #Longitude2017. More info here: https://t.co/mpZjbMGfyk — Longitude Festival (@longitudefest) July 14, 2017

Met Éireann is warning festival goers to be prepared for warm muggy weather and to wear suncream, as the sunburn index is expected to be high with temperatures set to reach around 24 degrees.

Following a successful first day with performances from Stormzy, Picture this and Dua Lipa Day two is sure to entertain the 35,000 strong crowd across the arena's four stages.

Tonight's headline act The Weekend will be supported by 2016 Mercury Music Prize winner Skepta.

Gates open at 1.30pm and fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid delays.