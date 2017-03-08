Long lost works by female composers to be resurrected with new recording

The lost works of five composers have been resurrected as part of a project to shine a light on neglected female musicians throughout history.

Rescued from decades hidden in archives, libraries and private collections, the pieces will be premiered on BBC Radio 3 to coincide with International Women’s Day next year.

Created by artists including a Viennese classical prodigy and an African-American composer at the time of the Harlem Renaissance, the works will be recorded by the BBC Orchestras and Choirs and the BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artists.

📻 Female composers set to take over @BBCRadio3 in celebration of #IWD2017. And there'll be some world premieres. 🎶 https://t.co/kMultCjhLc pic.twitter.com/J9gtKxWQLm — BBC (@BBC) March 7, 2017

Some of the oldest pieces have not been heard since their first ever performances centuries ago.

The five musicians were picked last month by a Radio 3 panel after being put forward by five academic experts.

Dr Graham Griffiths presented Russian pianist Leokadiya Kashperova (1872 – 1940), Professor Jeremy Llewelyn chose Austrian sensation Marianna Martines (1744 – 1813), Dr Shirley Thompson put forward African-American symphonist Florence B Price (1887 – 1953), Dr Anastasia Belina-Johnson proposed French-Irish opera writer Augusta Holmes (1847 – 1903), and Carola Darwin presented chamber music creator Johanna Muller-Hermann (1868 – 1941).

The radio station’s editor and chief diversity lead, Edwina Wolstencroft, said: “We are very excited to embark on this ground-breaking project to bring incredible works by female composers, forgotten for years, to the large modern-day audiences they deserve.

“It is a privilege to help celebrate the musical genius of these women in its own right.”