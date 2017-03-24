Londoner Adele dedicates song to Westminster attack victims

Adele has paid tribute to the victims of the Westminster terror attack during her concert in New Zealand, dedicating her song Make You Feel My Love to those who died.

The London-born singer took to the stage in Auckland on Thursday and said it felt “strange” to not be at home with her friends and family after the attack.

Adele, 28, told the audience: “Today there was a terror attack in my home town of London.

Adele gets everyone's tourches out to remember London today. pic.twitter.com/KkjgNq0jMH — Toni Twiss (@tonitones) March 23, 2017

“Literally I’m on the other side of the world, and I want them to see our lights, and to hear us, you know, we’re thinking of them.

“It’s very strange not being home. All I want to do today is be at home and be with my friends and family. Everyone’s fine but there are four people that aren’t fine.

“So let’s dedicate this to them tonight, and to my home town, which is my soulmate. This is Make You Feel My Love.”

Nearly 50,000 fans held up lights during the performance at Auckland’s Mount Smart stadium.

Four people have died, including the killer, since the attack outside the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday, with more than 40 other people injured.