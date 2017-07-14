London Underground staff just can’t wait until the return of Game Of Thrones

The UK is now just three days away from the return of Game Of Thrones, and some Transport for London (TfL) staff have been barely able to contain their excitement.

Game of Thrones quote of the day at Kings Cross underground pic.twitter.com/r6IMTDpGvK — Geoff Dodds (@gdodds) July 13, 2017

This week commuters have been busily snapping a series of TfL “quote of the day” message boards which have been adorned with Game Of Thrones-themed wisdom in the run-up to Monday’s televisual feast.

From the beautiful and profound, to the wise and noble, the boards reflected the burning anticipation that many are feeling about season seven of the hit HBO show.

Kings Cross GOT quote of the day #londonunderground pic.twitter.com/26mcWLPjPd — H A Y L E Y (@itshkg) July 13, 2017

Then of course, there was everybody’s favourite…

“HODOR!”

(Jack Dowd)

You might have to be a true fan of the show to fully appreciate that last one.