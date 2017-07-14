London Underground staff just can’t wait until the return of Game Of Thrones

Back to Showbiz Home

The UK is now just three days away from the return of Game Of Thrones, and some Transport for London (TfL) staff have been barely able to contain their excitement.

This week commuters have been busily snapping a series of TfL “quote of the day” message boards which have been adorned with Game Of Thrones-themed wisdom in the run-up to Monday’s televisual feast.

From the beautiful and profound, to the wise and noble, the boards reflected the burning anticipation that many are feeling about season seven of the hit HBO show.

Then of course, there was everybody’s favourite…

“HODOR!”

Game of Thrones message board on the tube
(Jack Dowd)

You might have to be a true fan of the show to fully appreciate that last one.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, GameOfThrones, UK, Game Of Thrones, GOT, Quote of the day, social, Transport, Twitter, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz