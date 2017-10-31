London theatre: No harassment complaints when Kevin Spacey was artistic director

The Old Vic has responded to the historical harassment allegation made against former artistic director Kevin Spacey.

The actor was at the helm of the famous London theatre from 2003 until he was succeeded by Matthew Warchus in 2015.

A spokeswoman for the Old Vic told the Press Association that no complaints were made against the House Of Cards star while he was there.

“During Kevin Spacey’s tenure as artistic director no complaints were made against him.

“No complaints have been made since he left,” she said.

The two-time Oscar winner has said he is “beyond horrified” by the claim by actor Anthony Rapp of an incident in 1986, when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26.

Rapp accused the 58-year-old of historical harassment at a party.

Spacey said on Twitter that he does not remember the alleged incident, “which would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour”.

The Old Vic’s statement came as the International TV Academy withdrew a planned award for the actor in the wake of the allegation.

Spacey was meant to be presented with the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award in New York in November, but has now had the honour revoked.

In a statement on its website, The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences said: “The International Academy has announced today that in light of recent events it will not honour Kevin Spacey with the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award.”

It has also been announced that political thriller House Of Cards will come to an end after the forthcoming sixth series.

It is thought that the decision to end the Netflix drama was made prior to Rapp’s claim about Spacey.

Spacey was subjected to a backlash after coming out “as a gay man” in the same message as his apology.

Netflix and House Of Cards producer Media Rights Capital have also released a joint statement about the allegations.

The statement said: “Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey.

“In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported.

“As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.”

The final series of House Of Cards is due to air in 2018.