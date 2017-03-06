Logan's debut even bigger than expected in the US

Hugh Jackman’s last stand as Wolverine did even better than expected at the US box office.

According to final box office figures, Logan’s weekend debut totaled $88.4 million (£72.2 million) in North American ticket sales.

That’s $3 million (£2.4 million) more than was estimated at the weekend.

Logan, a 20th Century Fox release, took in $247 million (£201 million) globally over the weekend.

Last week’s top film in the US, Jordan Peele’s horror sensation Get Out, slid just 22% in its second week.

It has now grossed $78.1 million (£63.8 million) in 10 days.
