Logan sinks claws into US box office with massive haul

X-Men spin-off Logan has opened in America with huge takings of $85.3 million (£69.3 million).

The massive sum surpassed expectations and ranks among the top March debuts ever.

The 20th Century Fox release features Hugh Jackman in what he has hinted could be his final performance as Wolverine.

Word of mouth got a boost from good reviews for the unusually dark and dramatic comic book movie that — like Deadpool — further proves movie-goers’ hunger for less conventional superhero films.

The Oscar best picture winner Moonlight had its widest release yet, appearing on 1,564 screens.

It turned in its biggest weekend, too, with an estimated $2.5 million (£2 million).

Moonlight’s Mahershala Ali (handout)

Last week’s top film, Jordan Peele’s horror sensation Get Out slid dropped to second place but still grossed $26.1 million (£21.2 million).
KEYWORDS: Showbiz Movies, Showbiz World, Hugh Jackman, Jordan Peele, Logan, Moonlight, X-Men

 

