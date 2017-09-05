Lizzy Caplan marries Tom Riley in Italy
Mean Girls star Lizzy Caplan has married British actor Tom Riley.
The actress, who found fame as Janis Ian in the high school comedy, got engaged to Riley in May 2016 and the couple tied the knot in Italy.
Riley shared the news on Instagram, posting a black and white photo from their wedding which shows them sitting on the ground laughing.
He captioned the shot: “This one seems fertile. She shall make a satisfactory first wife.”
The couple starred together in BBC series Ill Behaviour, penned by Peep Show co-creator Sam Bain.
All 3 episodes of Ill Behaviour are now available on BBC iPlayer. Based on a narcissistic Twitter search for #illbehaviour, people are LOVING it and SO WILL YOU – unless you hate good things, in which case I can’t help you. #chrisgeere #jessicaregan #lizzycaplan #andsomeguywhostillhasfrecklesinhisthirties
In July Riley paid an amusing tribute to his then-girlfriend, writing on Instagram: “Happy Birthday to my forever mancrush Monday. A girl whose fake laugh game humbles and inspires me.
“She was truly miserable in this picture but you would NEVER KNOW and it’s that kind of ability to suppress emotion that will serve us well in our life together.”
