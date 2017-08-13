Liz Hurley shows off bikini body in latest Instagram snap

Elizabeth Hurley was back in her bikini as the sun came out at the weekend.

The British actress, 52, has recently been sharing photographs of herself in swimwear, gardening and stretching, with her social media followers.

The latest snap posted on Instragram sees her leaning over and snuggling up to a tabby cat, while showing off her physique in a pale pink swimsuit.

Mitzi Kizti 😘 @elizabethhurleybeach A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Aug 13, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

Hurley, who has her own swimwear range, captioned the picture: “Mitzi Kizti @elizabethhurleybeach.”

Fans said the actress looked far younger than her years.

My English summer; sun before the storm @elizabethhurleybeach #Herefordshire A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Aug 5, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

“Getting younger day by day,” wrote one, while another gushed: “Still Incredible and getting Better…”.