Liz Hurley: I’m on good terms with my exes
Liz Hurley says she is on good terms with her former flames and too busy for a boyfriend.
The star, 52, was engaged to former Australian cricketer Shane Warne and previously married to Indian textiles heir Arun Nayar.
But The Royals actress, who had a 13-year relationship with Hugh Grant, told the Mail On Sunday’s You magazine there was not enough time for dating now.
“When I’m filming, I don’t go out at all. Not at all. I walk in the door and go straight to bed,” she said.
She said of her relationships with her exes: “If someone’s lovely how could you not be on good terms with them? None of us has ever done anything bad to one another.”
The mother-of-one added: “Hugh and Arun are very important in our lives. Shane is still a good friend. We were texting each other last night.”
Kicking off the 25th Anniversary of The Estée Lauder Companies @BCAcampaign @delta @BCRFcure #ELCAmbassador #PinkRibbon25 💗 pic.twitter.com/5OEpYwbZNx— Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) October 1, 2017
Hurley and Grant dated from 1987 to 2000, with Hurley standing by the actor following his well publicised encounter with a prostitute.
Hurley’s relationship with her son Damian’s father, film producer Steve Bing, soured after he issued a public statement claiming they were “not in an exclusive relationship” when she fell pregnant.
But she was later vindicated following DNA tests.
“I honestly don’t think I have an enemy in the world right now,” Hurley said. “We’re on friendly terms.”
