Liz Hurley: I’m on good terms with my exes

Liz Hurley says she is on good terms with her former flames and too busy for a boyfriend.

The star, 52, was engaged to former Australian cricketer Shane Warne and previously married to Indian textiles heir Arun Nayar.

But The Royals actress, who had a 13-year relationship with Hugh Grant, told the Mail On Sunday’s You magazine there was not enough time for dating now.

“When I’m filming, I don’t go out at all. Not at all. I walk in the door and go straight to bed,” she said.

Liz Hurey (Matt Crossick/PA)

She said of her relationships with her exes: “If someone’s lovely how could you not be on good terms with them? None of us has ever done anything bad to one another.”

The mother-of-one added: “Hugh and Arun are very important in our lives. Shane is still a good friend. We were texting each other last night.”

Hurley and Grant dated from 1987 to 2000, with Hurley standing by the actor following his well publicised encounter with a prostitute.

Hurley’s relationship with her son Damian’s father, film producer Steve Bing, soured after he issued a public statement claiming they were “not in an exclusive relationship” when she fell pregnant.

But she was later vindicated following DNA tests.

“I honestly don’t think I have an enemy in the world right now,” Hurley said. “We’re on friendly terms.”