Liz Hurley does back bend in a bikini in latest Instagram photo
Elizabeth Hurley has dazzled fans with yet another picture of herself doing yoga in a bikini.
The British actress, 52, has recently shared photographs of her stretching exploits in the garden with her social media followers.
The latest image on Instagram sees the star showing off her flexibility in an impressive back bend, while wearing a skimpy red swimsuit.
She captioned the shot: “Day 2 of s-t-r-e-t-c-h-i-n-g.”
At the weekend Hurley shared a snap of herself posing on her hands and knees, doing a leg lift.
She also posted an image of herself clutching a hose as she watered her flowers, clad in a purple swimsuit with a deep plunging neckline.
“Stunning!” declared one fan on Instagram, while another said: “You look 25 with that body.”
