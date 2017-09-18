Living with Lucy premieres new series with GAA legend Davy Fitzgerald

Presenter Lucy Kennedy returns to our screens tomorrow with a brand new series of Living with Lucy.

The series sees Lucy literally moving into the spare room of a different celebrity each week.

First up in the new series is GAA hurling manager and former player, Davy Fitzgerald.

Lucy heads to Sixmilebridge in County Clare where Davy lives with his partner Sharon and son in his "palatial mansion complete with his man cave and juke box."

Lucy arrives in the midst of Davy’s 8 week ban when Wexford are getting ready for a championship game against Laois.

Lucy shadows Davy's daily life, from hurling lessons to yoga lessons.

Viewers get a glimpse at Davy's mushy side - he turns up at a birthday party with a birthday cake to surprise one of his younger fans Orla, who is in a wheelchair, as he presents her with his team jersey.

He also opens up to Lucy about the realities of being a high profile name and the online abuse he and the players endure.

Lucy accompanies Davy to view a match from the stands rather than the sidelines as championship day arrives and tensions rise.

This year, Lucy is also set to visit the controversial Katie Hopkins and EastEnders star Daniella Westbrook.

The series will air on TV3 on Tuesday nights from September 19 at 10pm.