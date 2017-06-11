Little Mix wow fans with tour de force at Summertime Ball

Little Mix have wowed the crowd at the Capital FM Summertime Ball, where they joined a line-up including Bruno Mars, Zara Larsson and Stormzy.

The girl group were a hit with ticket holders as they belted out hits such as Black Magic and Shout Out To My Ex to close the concert.

Little Mix
Little Mix were a hit with the crowd (Chris J. Ratcliffe/PA)

Unusual outfit choices featured in their act, Perrie Edwards wore a pair of high-waisted denim pants with baggy lower legs that were completely missing the thigh area, while Leigh Anne Pinnock’s jeans only had one leg.

Also on the bill at London’s Wembley Stadium were two members of One Direction performing their solo material, Niall Horan and new father Liam Payne.

Other X Factor alumni taking to the stage included James Arthur and trio 5 After Midnight.

Acts entertaining the crowd also included Rag’n'Bone Man, Anne Marie, Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes, Sean Paul and Louisa Johnson.
