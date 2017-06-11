Little Mix wow fans with tour de force at Summertime Ball

Little Mix have wowed the crowd at the Capital FM Summertime Ball, where they joined a line-up including Bruno Mars, Zara Larsson and Stormzy.

The girl group were a hit with ticket holders as they belted out hits such as Black Magic and Shout Out To My Ex to close the concert.

Little Mix were a hit with the crowd (Chris J. Ratcliffe/PA)

Unusual outfit choices featured in their act, Perrie Edwards wore a pair of high-waisted denim pants with baggy lower legs that were completely missing the thigh area, while Leigh Anne Pinnock’s jeans only had one leg.

@LittleMix was the main reason I went to the #CapitalSTB and boy they certainly stole the show😍😍😍 — Sanjaay (@Sanjaay786) June 10, 2017

@LittleMix you girls really know how to put on a show🙌🏻 You owned that stage🔥 #CapitalSTB — Chloe🦄 (@drunkonlouisax) June 10, 2017

Honestly putting little mix at the end was such a great idea they were amazing what a closing I loved them 👏 #CapitalSTB — m (@paynecxkes) June 10, 2017

Also on the bill at London’s Wembley Stadium were two members of One Direction performing their solo material, Niall Horan and new father Liam Payne.

Other X Factor alumni taking to the stage included James Arthur and trio 5 After Midnight.

Acts entertaining the crowd also included Rag’n'Bone Man, Anne Marie, Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes, Sean Paul and Louisa Johnson.