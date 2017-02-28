Little Mix to perform at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Girl group Little Mix are heading to the US to perform at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

The former X Factor winners have announced they will take to the stage to perform a medley of their hits at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock will sing their hits Shout Out To My Ex and Touch.

Little Mix are off to the US (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

They could also take home a trophy as they have been nominated in the new award category of favourite global music star.

Other stars already scheduled to make an appearance include The Chainsmokers, Ellen DeGeneres, Chris Evans, Gal Gadot, Demi Lovato, Chris Pine, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Zendaya as well as stars from some of Nickelodeon’s best-loved series.

The 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards will be hosted by WWE Superstar John Cena and will air on March 12 at 10am on Nickelodeon.