Little Mix reduced to trio as Leigh-Anne injures herself at US gig

Little Mix were forced to perform as a trio after member Leigh-Anne Pinnock was injured backstage.

She later joined her bandmates on the stage in Anaheim, California, on Thursday with thick bandages wrapped around her thighs.

It is understood that she burnt her legs on a steamer, and her representation has been contacted for comment.

The X Factor winners’ legions of fans took to social media to wish Leigh-Anne a swift recovery…

Lelee suffers from burn injury. Lets all pray mixers. Get well soon, Queen. Love you❤️#GetWellSoonLeigh @LittleMix #NoMoreSadSongsVideo pic.twitter.com/eQpFVAKbzv — Luckiest mixer (@LittleJeydee) March 31, 2017

Get well soon leigh, we all love you! 💗💗 @LittleMix — Rhi 💗 (@Rhi_LittleMix) March 31, 2017

my baby got hurt but still slayed 🌟 get well soon babe 🌈🌙💛💜 @LittleMix #LittleMixAnaheim pic.twitter.com/deQECnuEvE — eri-bo (@irreplaceabIou) March 31, 2017

According to Digital Spy, the 25-year-old made it to the stage just in time for the group’s performance of their number one hit Shout Out To My Ex.

The show was part of a US leg of Little Mix’s Glory Days tour which continues to the end of the year.

The Anaheim gig took place on the same day as the band released a brand new video for No More Sad Songs, one of the 2016 album’s tracks.

Starring rapper Machine Gun Kelly, the video gives out an American country vibe, shot in a pool bar and featuring cowboy hats, cut-off denim shorts and bar-top dancing in the style of 2000 film Coyote Ugly.