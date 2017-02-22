Little Mix give shout out to their exes as they collect Brit Award for Best Single

Little Mix thanked their ex-boyfriends as they accepted the award for best British Single at the Brit Awards, after driving fans wild with their blonde wigs during their show-opening performance.

The former X Factor winners won the prestigious prize for their hit track Shout Out To My Ex, but were admittedly stunned to receive the award.

(Ian West/PA)

Bandmember Jade Thirlwall said they were “chin-wagging” at their table, and that they were unsure how to get to the stage because they did not expect to win.

She added, lifting up the Brit Award: “Cheers to our exes… this is for you lads.”

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Earlier in the evening, Little Mix opened the show with an explosive rendition of the song.

Jade, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock were carried onto the stage by male dancers painted silver ahead of their elaborate, futuristic performance.

For fans of Little Mix, though, the most exciting element of their Brit Awards opener was that each of the band members sported bright blonde wigs.

BLONDE LITTLE MIX IS SOMETHING I NEVER THOUGHT I NEEDED IN LIFE UNTIL NOW#LittleMixBRITs

pic.twitter.com/McDd79lyD9 — SteveBucky (@1DsShadow) February 22, 2017

Can I just say that @LittleMix looked AMAZING WITH BLONDE HAIR! They also killed that performance!!! #LittleMixBRITs — ShelbyIsBEAUTIFUL.❤️ (@MoShelbzAl158) February 22, 2017

The girls fended off competition from former One Direction star Zayn Malik – Little Mix star Perrie’s ex-fiance – to win the prize, as well as the likes of Coldplay, Calvin Harris and Clean Bandit.

Zayn, whose split from Perrie was the inspiration for Little Mix’s catchy pop track, had been nominated for his song Pillowtalk, but he was not present at the ceremony.