Little Mix are collaborating with Stormzy and fans are pretty divided about it

Little Mix have divided opinions among fans as they announced their upcoming collaboration with rapper Stormzy.

The former X Factor winners told followers that the grime star would feature in the fresh release and music video of their Glory Days album track, Power.

Yaaass! 🙌 You heard RIGHT! The new version of #Power will feature the one and only @Stormzy1! Just a week until you can hear it😘 X the girls pic.twitter.com/WzKIMe1o8Z — Little Mix (@LittleMix) May 19, 2017

They shared the news on Friday via a video message posted on Twitter.

But not everybody was keen on the idea, with some fans worried that it would ruin the track while others suggested that a female rapper would have been a better fit.

@loukylaupezz @LittleMix @Stormzy1 they should stop feature people in their singles all the time they don't need it and in my opinion they will ruin the best & powerful song — semo (@arianasjustn) May 19, 2017

@LittleMix @Stormzy1 for the music video we want girlPOWER!! like women from all over the world dancing together 🔥🔥 #Power pic.twitter.com/quozcyHXFG — maha (@perriesloveIy) May 19, 2017

The announcement is the latest in the group’s series of collaborations with acclaimed artists.

Following the album’s release last year, they re-released track No More Sad Songs with a video featuring Machine Gun Kelly.

@mattkjor @LittleMix @Stormzy1 I'm actually on board with this one but machine gun Kelly never needed to happen — Ashley (@one_rejection) May 19, 2017

Feedback was not all negative and some cannot wait to see if Stormzy’s touch will bring the same success it lent to Ed Sheeran’s hit Shape Of You.

@EmaCanlas @LittleMix @Stormzy1 I'm sorry but stormzy ain't gonna ruin the song. When he featured on Eds 'shape of you' it made it 10000x better — Becca (@Beccalammy5) May 19, 2017

@Beccalammy5 @EmaCanlas @LittleMix @Stormzy1 preach this!! it's soooo much better I hated shape of you before the STORMZY version came out — hazza to be honest (@dwindlingstorm) May 19, 2017

Looks like we will just have to wait and see!