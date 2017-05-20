Little Mix are collaborating with Stormzy and fans are pretty divided about it

Little Mix have divided opinions among fans as they announced their upcoming collaboration with rapper Stormzy.

The former X Factor winners told followers that the grime star would feature in the fresh release and music video of their Glory Days album track, Power.

They shared the news on Friday via a video message posted on Twitter.

But not everybody was keen on the idea, with some fans worried that it would ruin the track while others suggested that a female rapper would have been a better fit.

The announcement is the latest in the group’s series of collaborations with acclaimed artists.

Following the album’s release last year, they re-released track No More Sad Songs with a video featuring Machine Gun Kelly.

Feedback was not all negative and some cannot wait to see if Stormzy’s touch will bring the same success it lent to Ed Sheeran’s hit Shape Of You.

Looks like we will just have to wait and see!
